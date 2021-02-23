Dreamed to Be a Rebel: Meet Shiv Kumar, Arrested With Nodeep Kaur

Rajvir says he knows the implications of speaking up against powerful people for economically weak people like him but would not stop his son, Shiv Kumar, from continuing to fight for what is right when he is out of jail.

He add, “My son was very sharp in his studies but he developed an eye problem when he was very young so he couldn’t continue pursuing academics. He was working at a factory in Kundli to help sustain our family.”

“When I finally met him in Chandigarh for a few minutes before he was taken away in police van, he told he he is “fine” and he’ll need some clothes and money as he has run out of them in the last 2 months,” said Rajvir.