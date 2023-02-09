NSE Phone Tapping Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 9 February, granted bail to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in a money laundering case pertaining to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

Ramakrishna, who is already on bail in the CBI case related to the alleged illegal phone tapping, was denied bail by the Rouse Avenue Court last year in the ED case.

The court had at the time observed that tapping phone lines or recording calls without the concerned individual's consent is a breach of privacy as under Article 21 of the Constitution.