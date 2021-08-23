UP Cop’s Decision to Maintain Beard May Not Be Protected Under Article 25: HC

The court’s observations, made by a bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, came in a plea by Mohd Farman, a constable in UP Police. The plea, as per LiveLaw, was against a 2020 circular issued by the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). Certain guidelines were issued in the circular, with regard to uniform and appearance required for the member of a disciplined force.



Constable Farman, had been suspended in contemplation of a departmental probe, because “despite being a member of disciplined force” and specific direction by a superior authority to shave his beard, he had maintained it.



Farman had also challenged the suspension order and the rejection of his application for permission to maintain his beard – in accordance with religious tenets – by the relevant authorities.