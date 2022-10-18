Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid; 'Very Unfortunate,' Says Father

Pais also asked the court if "opposition to scrapping of Article 370 or triple talaq or CAA (is) illegal in itself?"

Responding to prosecution's claim that that Khalid was part of five contentious WhatsApp groups, Pais submitted mere membership in Whatsapp groups (that have been named by them) does not make Khalid criminally liable.

Further, Pais said that Khalid remained silent in two such groups, and in the remaining groups, as well, only four messages could be attributed to Khalid. These four too neither incited nor called for riots, Pais pointed out.