'Against Right To Privacy, Tool To Harass': Experts on UCC Regulating Live-Ins

Want to move in with your partner? If you are a resident of Uttarakhand, you will now have to register your live-in relationship with the authorities, or you may face imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of Rs 10,000.

In a first-of-its kind law in India, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024, passed by the State Assembly on Wednesday, 7 February, seeks to regulate live-in relationships.