TN Govt To Withdraw Cases Against Thoothukudi Sterlite Protesters

“A Commission consisting of retired High Court Justice Aruna Jegadeesan was constituted to inquire into the loss of life, injuries, and damage to public and private property, due to violence during the protest against the permanent closure of the Sterlite copper smelter, on 22 May 2018 in Thoothukudi. The Interim Report of the Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan was submitted to the Government on 14 May 2021,” reads the order regarding closure of cases.

It further says, “In the report, the Commission recommended the withdrawal of unnecessary cases registered by the police in connection with this protest. The State Attorney General of Tamil Nadu's opinion on these recommendations and the report of the Chief of Police were obtained and carefully considered by the government”.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the following decisions based on the recommendations:

Out of the total cases registered in connection with this incident, all cases, except for those that have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and those that have been registered as causing damage to public and private property, will be withdrawn. The cases registered in connection with this protest prior to the incident on 22 May 2018 will be withdrawn, except for those cases pending in the Supreme Court. The Commission has recommended financial relief to some of the 94 people arrested by the police, as they were injured and many others had to undergo mental stress. Rs one lakh each will be provided as relief to 93 people on this basis. Apart from this, one person was arrested in another case and died in prison. His 72-year-old mother who lost her source for livelihood will be given a relief of Rs two lakh. Based on the recommendations given by the Commission, Certificates of Barrier will be issued for the higher education and employment of persons arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police during this struggle.

