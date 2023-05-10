The Kerala Story: Supreme Court To Hear Makers' Plea Against Ban in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 May, agreed to hear a petition by the makers of the controversial movie, The Kerala Story, against the ban imposed on the film by the West Bengal government. The plea also challenges the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association's refusal to screen the film in the state.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, who represents the filmmakers, brought up the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.