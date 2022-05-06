Delhi Riot: Court Calls Tahir Hussain 'Active Rioter', Orders Framing of Charges

The defence also drew a parallel with the “larger conspiracy” case stemming from FIR 59/2020 in connection with the Delhi riots, and argued that there was no need to invoke Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) in the present case.

The court, however, pointed out that the two alleged conspiracies were not the same, as the object of the present case was the destruction of properties of Hindus in the Khajuri Khas area.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain had been suspended from the primary membership of his party in February 2020 after he was charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee found dead in one of the areas in northeast Delhi most affected by violence over citizenship law protests.

Meanwhile, Hussain was acquitted in a 2015 defacement case in April this year, with the court stating that there was "not even an iota of evidence" that he had installed a party hoarding on an electric pole.