SC Asks Convicts, Undertrials Released During Pandemic To Surrender In 15 Days
(Photo: iStock)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 March, said that all convicts and undertrial prisoners released during the Covid-19 pandemic should surrender within 15 days.
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar ruled that prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before relevant courts after they have surrendered.
The bench also said that all those convicts who were released can move competent courts for suspension of their sentence after their surrender.
Several convicts and undertrial prisoners, mostly those who were booked for non-heinous offences, were released during the pandemic in an effort to decongest jails.
This move happened in various states on the recommendations of high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.
(With PTI inputs)
