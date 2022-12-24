Undertrial Prisoners in India: Why Are 66% From Marginalised Castes?

Over 3 out of 5 undertrial prisoners lodged across Indian prisons, are from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities, according to the latest Prison Statistics of India Report (2021).

The report, released in August this year, came up during the 2022 winter session of the Parliament when Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, said on 13 December that out of 5,54,034 prisoners, 4,27,165 of them, that is 76%, were undertrial prisoners.

A deeper analysis of the numbers by The Quint, reveals that people from India's marginalised castes made up the majority (66%) of those imprisoned and under trial.