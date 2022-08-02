Nearly 25% of Undertrial Prisoners Across the Country Are in UP: Home Ministry

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Responding to a question in Parliament, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday, 2 August, that as of 2020, there was a total of 3,71,848 undertrial prisoners in Indian prisons.
Of these, Uttar Pradesh has nearly 25 percent (80,557) of the total number of undertrials languishing in prisons.
The number of undertrials in Bihar (44,187), which is the second highest on the list, is around half as many as in UP.
Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has 31,712 undertrials, followed by Maharashtra with 26,171.
Among states, Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest number of undertrials (127) as of 2020.
State-wise list of undertrial prisoners across India.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a written reply, said that the government has taken various steps to address issues related to undertrial prisoners.
"MHA has issued several advisories to States and UTs for adopting appropriate measures to provide legal assistance to undertrial prisoners," the minister claimed.
The only exception is if the offence in question has the punishment of death included under the law.
On being asked whether the government had any proposal to release prisoners who had undergone life imprisonment sentences, the Home Ministry said that no such proposal was under consideration.