SC Suspends High Court Judgment; Stays the Release of GN Saibaba, 4 Others

The Supreme Court on Saturday, 16 October, suspended the Bombay High Court judgment that had discharged Professor GN Saibaba in an alleged ‘maoist links’ case.

The bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela Trivedi also stayed the release of Saibaba — who is 90% disabled — as well as his four co-accused in the matter.

The fifth co-accused Pandu Narote had fallen sick (reportedly from swine flu) and died on 25 August.

Further, the apex court on Saturday said that any counter to be filed on behalf Saibaba should be done with a period of four weeks of receipt of notice.

Only a day prior to Saturday’s special sitting, Saibaba and his co-accused had been discharged by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The high court had set aside the sessions court judgment convicting them under the UAPA.