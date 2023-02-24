'Won't Issue Injunction': SC On Plea To Stop Media Reports On Adani- Hindenburg

The case: The court has heard four petitions related to the report published by short-seller Hindenburg Research, which alleged that the Adani Group had committed fraud. In the wake of the report, the conglomerate had suffered losses of more that $ 100 billion.

Last week, the top court had reserved its orders on constituting an expert committee which will look into what is to be done int the aftermath of the report.

While reserving its verdict, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala had also rejected the centre's sealed cover report including names for the expert committee.