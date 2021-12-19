Three of Last Four Rafale Jets Will Be Delivered On Time in February: IAF Chief

Three of the last four remaining Rafale jets from France will be delivered in February 2022, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday, 18 December, reported PTI.

The Indian government had signed a landmark defence deal with French aviation company Dassault to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2015 for Rs 59,000 crore, of which 32 have been delivered so far, according to the IAF.

"As far as discussions on Rafale are concerned, we're thankful to them (France) for timely deliveries. You know that contract was for 36 aircraft, 32 of which have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, three will arrive on time in February," said the IAF Chief.

The last aircraft, according to the IAF chief, is tailored to India-specific requirements and will be delivered after trials are concluded.