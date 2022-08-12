French Air Force's 3 Rafale Jets Make Stopover in India as Part of Military Op

The French Air and Space Force is carrying out a major long-range mission in the Indo-Pacific, code-named Pegase 22, from 10 August to 18 September.

"The first stage of this mission aims to demonstrate France's capacity for long-distance air power projection by deploying an Air Force contingent from metropolitan France to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean in less than 72 hours (10th-12th August)," the statement said.

"To achieve this unprecedented 16,600-km deployment, the Air Force contingent made a technical stopover in India, at Air Force Station Sulur," it said.