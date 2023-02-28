Manish Sisodia Challenges Arrest In Supreme Court, Hearing To Begin Shortly

Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday, 28 Febraury, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
The hearing is likely to begin at around 3:50 pm.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, 27 February, had sent Sisodia to CBI remand till 4 March amid nationwide protests by AAP workers against Sisodia's arrest.
The CBI had arrested Sisodia after questioning him for over seven hours on Sunday.
"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," said Delhi's CM and AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal.
What did the Delhi court say? The court, according to media reports, said:
""It is true that he cannot be expected to make self incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require that he should come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the IO."
Further, the court directed:
Sisodia’s interrogation should be conducted “at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court”
The said footage (from the CCTV camera) shall be preserved by the CBI
Sisodia shall be medically examined once every 48 hours
This is to ward off fear officers employing force or third degree methods in a bid to extract information.
