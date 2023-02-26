What Manish Sisodia's Arrest Means for AAP & Arvind Kejriwal's National Plans

As he went in for questioning, elaborate security arrangements were made outside Sisodia's house and the CBI office with the Delhi Police detaining several AAP workers and leaders for protesting.

A series of press conferences were addressed by leaders from both AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising and justifying the questioning and subsequent arrest of Sisodia.

"The BJP has been saying Manish Sisodia is corrupt. But they haven't been able to prove any allegation against him. His arrest is a matter of attacking AAP and Kejriwal's popularity," said AAP leader Atishi.

Even Chief Minister Kejriwal came out in Sisodia's defence and termed his arrest "politically motivated".