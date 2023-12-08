Case Deleted, Sensitive Matters Re-Assigned? What is Happening in Supreme Court?

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



“Somethings are best left unsaid”, Supreme Court Justice SK Kaul reportedly said on Tuesday, 3 December. His remark came after petitions against the Central Government in a case pertaining to delays in the appointment of judges were not listed on the given date — despite the top court's directions.

Justice Kaul did, however, clarify (as per Livelaw) that he had not been the one to delete the matter. He also added that he was sure the Chief Justice was aware of it.