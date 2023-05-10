SC Dismisses Sanjiv Bhatt's Plea Seeking to Adduce Additional Evidence in Appeal

Appearing for Bhatt, Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat had requested the recusal, reportedly on grounds that Justice Shah, as a Gujarat High Court judge, had passed strictures against Bhatt in hearings emanating from the same FIR.



Pointing out that the test is not whether the judge is actually biased or not, but whether there is a reasonable apprehension in the mind of a party of a likelihood of bias, Kamat submitted the long-standing dictum of: