Marriage Equality: 'Adoption Is the Norm in Many Situations,' Says Supreme Court

The ASG argued that a child born biologically to a heterosexual couple "is the ideal mode," and that adoption is for those who do not have that option.

However, CJI DY Chandrachud responded to her arguments, saying, "Law does recognise that you can adopt for a variety of reasons. You can adopt even if you're capable of biological birth. There's no compulsion of having biological birth."

The CJI then went on to ask if the ASG was implying whether only married heterosexual couples can adopt children, to which the latter replied in the affirmative.