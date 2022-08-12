Sulli Deals Case: SC Asks States to Respond to Plea of Accused to Club FIRs

Sulli Deals accused Aumkareshwar Thakur.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 August, agreed to consider the petition of 'Sulli Deals' accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, seeking to club multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against him into a single probe.
The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh also sought responses from the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra in this regard, Bar and Bench reported.
The case had drawn widespread outrage across the country after it came to light in July 2021.
The court, however, wondered whether the plea could be allowed since the accused was charged for different offences for different acts, and in relation to two apps, namely Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai.
The court also observed that each woman whose picture was uploaded for "auctioning" on the app is an "aggrieved party."
The bench eventually issued notice but did not stay the probe.
A Delhi court had granted bail to Thakur in the case in March this year along with Bulli Bai founder Niraj Bishnoi.
Thakur, who has done his BCA from IPS Academy, was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police, last year.
He added that Thakur "had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the Sulli Deals app, he deleted his social media footprint."
