Aumkareshwar Thakur is the Alleged Creator of the Sulli Deals: Who is He?
The Bulli Bai case has seemingly led to a breakthrough with the arrest of the Aumkareshwar Thakur, but who is he?
Six months after Sulli Deals app was created on Github, Delhi Police has arrested 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the alleged creator of the app.
In July 2021, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on this app, with accompanying text: "deal of the day".
The arrest comes after another incident targeting Muslim women took place on 1 January 2022, with photos of hundreds of them uploaded on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Bulli Bai', creating widespread outrage and disgust.
The second incident has seemingly led to a breakthrough with the arrest of the Aumkareshwar Thakur, but who is he?
'After Uproar Over Sulli Deals, Thakur Deleted His Social Media': Police
Thakur, who has done his BCA from IPS Academy, was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.
DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told The Quint, "Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of TradMahaSabha in January 2020 using the Twitter handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling and defaming Muslim women."
He added that Thakur "had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the Sulli Deals app, he deleted his social media footprint. Analysis of his gadgets is underway to find out the codes and images related to the Sulli Deals app".
'Never Heard or Witnessed Any Irregularity in His Behaviour': Thakur’s Father
Thakur's father told The Quint, "He passed out BCA in 2018 and after that he was doing web designing from home. We never heard or witnessed any irregularity in his behaviour. My younger son has also done his BTech and is currently working in TCS, Indore. I thing he is being framed."
The father has claimed that his son is being "trapped, and has been arrested only on the basis of claims of arrested people. I know nothing about this case. I am going to Delhi".
Thakur will be produced in front of a Delhi Court today.
