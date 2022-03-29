'Bulli Bai' Case Accused Bishnoi, 'Sulli Deals' App Creator Thakur Granted Bail

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app.
(Photo: Accessed and edited by The Quint)
A Court in New Delhi granted bail to the creator of the controversial 'Sulli Deals' app, Aumkareshwar Thakur, as well as the 'Bulli Bai' case accused Niraj Bishnoi.
Citing its reasons for granting bail, the court said that the accused persons were first-time offenders. It also added that continued imprisonment would take a toll on their well-being.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
