SC to Hear Plea Against Journalist Siddique Kappan’s Arrest Today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday, 20 November, the habeas corpus petition against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan’s arrest, which had been filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). In the last hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued notice in the plea, and said the matter would be listed on Friday, when the State of Uttar Pradesh would have to respond regarding Kappan’s arrest and the request that he be granted interim bail. Lodged in Mathura jail, Kappan spoke with his lawyer briefly this week, Bar & Bench reported.

What’s the Case All About?

Kappan, a freelance journalist, was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman there, when he (along with three others he was travelling with) was arrested on 5 October by the UP Police’s Special Task Force. On 7 October, they were booked for sedition under the Indian Penal Code and under Section 17 of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, pertaining to raising funds for a terrorist act. The police claim they have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is still not a banned organisation in India, but is often referred to as a successor to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).