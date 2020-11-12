Meghalaya HC Refuses To Quash Case Against Journo For FB Post 

Mukhim, in her post on Facebook, had written about a skirmish between tribal and non-tribal youths at Lawsohtun.

The Meghalaya High Court, on Tuesday 12 November, refused to quash a criminal case lodged against journalist Patricia Mukhim, for her Facebook post about continued attacks on non-tribals in the state, according to a LiveLaw report.

Mukhim, in her post on Facebook, had written about a skirmish between tribal and non-tribal youths at Lawsohtun. She has stated that this continued attack on non-tribals in Meghalaya, whose perpetrators have never been arrested since 1979, has resulted in Meghalaya being a failed state.

Following a complaint, police registered a case against Mukhim. Police also issued a notice under Section 41 A Cr.P.C requiring her to appear before the Investigating Officer.

Mukhim approached the High Court where “it was contended that she had only expressed concern on the handling of the case in question by the police and the Dorbar Shnong and has only expressed the hope that this will not be another case lost in the police files but must be dealt with as per the law of the land,” the LiveLaw report stated.