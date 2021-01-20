These Are the Scenes Being Cut from 'Tandav' After Legal Trouble

Tandav, which features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, has faced incessant backlash after BJP leaders called for a ban alleging the show mocked Shiva and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Several complaints have been filed seeking action against the show, including criminal complaints before courts in Delhi and Bihar and FIRs in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali and Madhya Pradesh.

A four-member team of the Uttar Pradesh Police, where three FIRs have been filed, arrived in Mumbai on the morning of 20 January to conduct a probe into a case registered in Lucknow.

Ali Abbas Zafar on 18 January issued a statement of apology saying that the that the series was fictional and that neither the cast nor the crew had intended to offend anyone.

(With inputs from PTI)