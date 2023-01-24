Collegium's Reiteration of Recommendations – a Bold Move and a Clear Signal

A newly appointed judge went to call on him to seek his advice and blessings. Khanna told him that most issues could be easily decided by any man or woman appointed as a judge.

However, there would be some moments, where the judge’s courage would simply be tested in standing up for the right.

The judge so advised, went on to complete a distinguished career as a Chief Justice of a High Court and Chairman of a major tribunal.

Justice HR Khanna was not appointed by a collegium of judges. His appointment by the government came after a process of consultation with the Chief Justice.

However Khanna’s standing firm, in an era marked with calls for a committed judiciary, was followed by a post-emergency era, where judicial appointments of government favourites became a threat to the integrity of the institution.

Ram Jethmalani famously said: