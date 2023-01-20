Online Posts, Sexual Orientation: Why Govt Returned Collegium’s Recommendations

The Supreme Court Collegium has not only reiterated its recommendations for appointing five lawyers as High Court judges but also clearly disagreed with the Union Government’s reasons for objecting to the appointments.

The government's reasons for sending back the names of lawyers to the judicial appointment body, range from honesty about sexual orientation to social media posts critical of the Prime Minister.

The top court's Collegium, headed by the incumbent Chief Justice and made up of four other senior-most Supreme Court judges, decides on the appointments and transfers of judges.

The collegium resolution dated 18 January, which highlights reasons by the Union government and gives a detailed response to each of those, is the latest in an ongoing tussle between the judicial appointments body made of seniormost Supreme Court judges and the centre.

So, why did the government object to these appointments? And what has the Collegium said in response?