Collegium Backs 2 Calcutta HC Lawyers: Who are Amitesh Banerjee & Sakya Sen?

The Supreme Court Collegium has expressed deep anguish over the government repeatedly sending back the same names for the same reasons for reconsideration.

The collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph reiterated the names of two advocates -- Amitesh Banerjee and Sakya Sen -- for appointment as judges in the Calcutta High Court.

There has been continuous back and forth on the appointment of Bannerjee and Sen, after their names were first recommended by the Calcutta High Court Collegium in 2018 and approved by the top court's collegium in 2019.



The government had sent its objections, following which the names were recommended again.

According to the Collegium's statement, the government has yet again sent back their names for consideration citing the same reasons.