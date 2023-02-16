Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 20 Judges Across High Courts: Who Are They?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 20 Judges Across High Courts: Who Are They?

The top court's collegium has recommended judges for the Delhi, Madras, Bombay and Allahabad High Courts.
Rohini Roy
Law
Published:
Supreme Court of India. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday, 16 February, recommended various Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges across high courts.

These include:

  • 1 Additional Judge as permanent judge of Delhi HC

  • 5 Additional Judges as permanent judges of the Madras High Court

  • 4 Additional Judges of the Bombay HC as permanent judges of Bombay HC

  • 10 Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as permanent judges of Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium -- which includes the Chief Justice and other senior most judges -- decides (along with the executive) on the transfer, elevation and appointment of judges to the top court as well as High Courts. There are Collegiums at the High Court level too.

So, who was recommended as permanent judges across high courts in the Collegium's latest resolution? We find out.

Delhi High Court: Who Was Recommended?

The top court's Collegium decided to recommended Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi after the Delhi HC's Collegium recommended him for appointment on 9 January.

Justice Sharma, who was a lawyer prior to this, took oath as an Additional Judge on 1 June last year.

The top court's collegium resolution said:

“With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Shri Justice Amit Sharma for his appointment as a Permanent Judge, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee,” the resolution said.

Madras High Court: Who Was Recommended?

The top court's Collegium recommended five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court:

  • Justice Sundaram Srimathy

  • Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy

  • Justice R Vijayakumar

  • Justice Mohammed Shaffiq

  • Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad

The Madras High Court Collegium had unanimously recommended these names on 21 November last year. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Governor concurred with the recommendation.

Bombay High Court: Who Was Recommended?

The Collegium, in its resolution, also mentioned its recommendations for the post of permanent judges at the Bombay High Court:

  • Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha

  • Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare

  • Govinda Ananda Sanap

  • Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige

The Bombay High Court Collegium had recommended these names on 15 December last year. The Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa also gave a go-ahead.

Allahabad High Court: Who Was Recommended?

The Collegium decided recommend 10 additional judges as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court:

  • Justice Chandra Kumar Rai

  • Justice Krishan Pahal

  • Justice Sameer Jain

  • Justice Ashutosh Srivastava

  • Justice Subhash Vidyarthi

  • Justice Brij Raj Singh

  • Justice Shree Prakash Singh

  • Justice Vikas Budhwar

  • Justice Om Prakash Tripathi

  • Justice Vikram D Chauhan

After the Allahabad High Court Collegium unanimously recommended these names on 23 November last year, the Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh cleared these recommendations too.

(With inputs from ANI.)

