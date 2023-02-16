Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 20 Judges Across High Courts: Who Are They?

The top court's Collegium decided to recommended Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi after the Delhi HC's Collegium recommended him for appointment on 9 January.

Justice Sharma, who was a lawyer prior to this, took oath as an Additional Judge on 1 June last year.

The top court's collegium resolution said:

“With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Shri Justice Amit Sharma for his appointment as a Permanent Judge, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee,” the resolution said.