Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 20 Judges Across High Courts: Who Are They?

(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday, 16 February, recommended various Additional Judges for their appointment as Permanent Judges across high courts.
These include:
1 Additional Judge as permanent judge of Delhi HC
5 Additional Judges as permanent judges of the Madras High Court
4 Additional Judges of the Bombay HC as permanent judges of Bombay HC
10 Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad as permanent judges of Allahabad HC
The Supreme Court Collegium -- which includes the Chief Justice and other senior most judges -- decides (along with the executive) on the transfer, elevation and appointment of judges to the top court as well as High Courts. There are Collegiums at the High Court level too.
So, who was recommended as permanent judges across high courts in the Collegium's latest resolution? We find out.
The top court's Collegium decided to recommended Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi after the Delhi HC's Collegium recommended him for appointment on 9 January.
Justice Sharma, who was a lawyer prior to this, took oath as an Additional Judge on 1 June last year.
The top court's collegium resolution said:
“With a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Shri Justice Amit Sharma for his appointment as a Permanent Judge, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee,” the resolution said.
The top court's Collegium recommended five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court:
Justice Sundaram Srimathy
Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy
Justice R Vijayakumar
Justice Mohammed Shaffiq
Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad
The Madras High Court Collegium had unanimously recommended these names on 21 November last year. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Governor concurred with the recommendation.
The Collegium, in its resolution, also mentioned its recommendations for the post of permanent judges at the Bombay High Court:
Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha
Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare
Govinda Ananda Sanap
Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige
The Bombay High Court Collegium had recommended these names on 15 December last year. The Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa also gave a go-ahead.
The Collegium decided recommend 10 additional judges as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court:
Justice Chandra Kumar Rai
Justice Krishan Pahal
Justice Sameer Jain
Justice Ashutosh Srivastava
Justice Subhash Vidyarthi
Justice Brij Raj Singh
Justice Shree Prakash Singh
Justice Vikas Budhwar
Justice Om Prakash Tripathi
Justice Vikram D Chauhan
After the Allahabad High Court Collegium unanimously recommended these names on 23 November last year, the Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh cleared these recommendations too.
(With inputs from ANI.)
