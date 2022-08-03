Supreme Court Collegium Meets To Discuss Appointment of Next CJI, Other Judges

The Supreme Court collegium met on Tuesday, 2 August, to discuss the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) as the incumbent CJI, NV Ramana, will be retiring on 26 August. Justice UU Lalit is set to take oath as the next CJI on 27 August.

The collegium headed by CJI NV Ramana comprises Justices UU Lalit, DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Abdul Nazeer.

On Tuesday, the collegium also discussed the appointments of judges in the apex court and the transfer of high court judges. However, no consensus was reached, reported NDTV.

A section of judges was of the view that the decision regarding the appointments of judges to the top court should be made after the next CJI takes over, reported The Indian Express.

The apex court has three vacancies as Justices Vineet Saran, LN Rao, and AM Khanwilkar retired recently.