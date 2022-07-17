In Chhattisgarh Case, SC Again Targets Activist Without Any Proof of Wrongdoing

In a judgment pronounced on Thursday, 14 July, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea for an independent investigation into the deaths of several Adivasi persons in Chhattisgarh in two incidents in 2009.

However, the court did not just dismiss the plea by petitioner no. 1, activist Himanshu Verma (who runs an NGO that he says works for Adivasi communities in the Bastar/Dantewada regions of Chhattisgarh) and other 12 petitioners (family members of the deceased).

It also directed Verma to pay exemplary costs of Rs 5 lakh because it found there was no basis to support the claims raised in the original writ petition and affidavits to the court, that security forces were responsible for the deaths of the civilians and this was why the Central Bureau of Investigation and a Special Investigation Team were needed to investigate the killings.