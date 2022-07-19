'No Coercive Action': Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Nupur Sharma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 July, granted interim relief to former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s application who had moved the court seeking clubbing of all nine FIRs against her.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against Sharma in the existing FIRs, or in any FIR that may be registered against her in connection with the same telecast (of her remarks against Prophet Muhammad). This is the same bench of the Supreme Court that had heard her petition previously, as well.

The court further said that they are looking into how Nupur Sharma will avail alternate remedy as permitted by them in their order dated 1 July, and issued notice to respondents.

The matter is to be listed for further deliberation on 10 August.