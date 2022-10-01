Asaduddin Owaisi Attack: SC Asks For UP Govt Response On Plea Challenging Bail

Sachin Pandit, the accused, at his home in Duryai village.
Shiv Kumar Maurya/ The Quint
The Supreme Court on Friday, 30 September, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the bail granted to two men accused of shooting at him in February this year.
The SC bench comprising of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the two accused men Sachin Pandit and Shubham Gurjar, on the limited notice issued to consider whether the Allahabad High court should be asked to reconsider the bail. The petition cites The Quint's exclusive report from August, in which Sachin, one of the two accused, said he doesn't have any regrets or remorse for his actions.
The petition states: "That it is submitted that the Respondent/accused no. 2 after being let out on bail by the Hon’ble High Court had given an interview to The Quint, wherein he had directly threatened the Petitioner herein. When asked whether the Respondent no. 2 would be apologetic for his acts, he has stated that he wouldn’t and had further given a message to the Petitioner by stating that, “I want to give him a message. Look, one should not have arrogance that no one can do any harm to them. He (Owaisi) should have knowledge of our history. Our former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi...they were very powerful people, had a lot of security. But when it’s time for you to meet God, there is no one who can save you."
Supreme Court advocate MR Shamshad, representing Owaisi in the matter, said to the court in his oral submissions that from the statements it looks like he has done this act in public interest. "The limited notice means that now the UP government and the accused have to tell the Court why the matter should not be reconsidered by the High Court," Shamshad told The Quint.
The two accused were let out on bail on 3 August by the Allahabad high court, following which they were welcomed with celebrations at Sachin's village in Greater Noida.
The Quint had visited Sachin's residence at the time, when his friends and well-wishers had surrounded him. When asked if he is apologetic for his act, Sachin had said, "There isn’t any power on earth which can make me apologise for what I did. I got many individual messages advising me to ask for forgiveness. But I said I cannot make any sacrifice with my self-respect. Even if they hang me. They can hang me today or later, I don’t care. There is no question of an apology."
The two accused were captured on a CCTV camera attempting to shoot at Owaisi at a toll plaza when the leader was returning to Delhi from Meerut after addressing a rally ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Owaisi had refused to accept Z-level security at the time, saying he wants to be an ‘A category citizen’.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)