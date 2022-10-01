Asaduddin Owaisi Attack: SC Asks For UP Govt Response On Plea Challenging Bail

The petition states: "That it is submitted that the Respondent/accused no. 2 after being let out on bail by the Hon’ble High Court had given an interview to The Quint, wherein he had directly threatened the Petitioner herein. When asked whether the Respondent no. 2 would be apologetic for his acts, he has stated that he wouldn’t and had further given a message to the Petitioner by stating that, “I want to give him a message. Look, one should not have arrogance that no one can do any harm to them. He (Owaisi) should have knowledge of our history. Our former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi...they were very powerful people, had a lot of security. But when it’s time for you to meet God, there is no one who can save you."

Supreme Court advocate MR Shamshad, representing Owaisi in the matter, said to the court in his oral submissions that from the statements it looks like he has done this act in public interest. "The limited notice means that now the UP government and the accused have to tell the Court why the matter should not be reconsidered by the High Court," Shamshad told The Quint.