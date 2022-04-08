Stopped From Flying Yet Again, Aakar Patel Files Contempt Plea Against CBI IO

Chair of the Amnesty International India board, Aakar Patel, on Friday, 8 April, filed a contempt application in a Delhi Court against the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for non-compliance of the court’s order.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Aakar Patel)
Chair of the Amnesty International India board, Aakar Patel, on Friday, 8 April, filed a contempt application in a Delhi court against the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Himanshu Bahuguna and other other "errant" officers of the CBI for non-compliance of the court’s order.
“The act of the Respondent has shaken the very foundation of the principles of justice and fairness,” Patel's application added.
WHAT WAS THE DELHI COURT'S ORIGINAL ORDER? AND WHAT HAPPENED LATER?
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had on Thursday directed the CBI to
withdraw the Look Out Circular issued against Patel, and to file a compliance report by Friday evening. The court had also noted that "apart from the monetary loss, the applicant had suffered mental harassment,” and asked the CBI to tender an apology.
However, hours later on Thursday, Patel said that he was stopped yet again by the immigration authorities at Bengaluru airport from boarding his flight to the United States of America (USA).
Taking to Twitter late on Thursday night, Patel said:
“Will move court again tomorrow if I have to,” he added.
This is the second time in two days that Patel has been stopped by the immigration authorities.
After Patel was first stopped on Wednesday morning, and told that he could not go as the CBI had issued an LOC against him, he had filed a plea in a Delhi court challenging the LOC.
BACKGROUND
Patel had confirmed to The Quint that he was travelling to the US to speak at University of California, Berkley (UC, Berkley); New York University (NYU); and University of Michigan, Anne Arbor. He was to deliver a talk on the attack on civil society at UC, Berkley; speak about his latest book at NYU; and participate in a social media interaction at University of Michigan, Anne Arbor.
The LOC against Aakar Patel was in connection with a case against Amnesty International, India, which pertains to alleged irregularities in foreign funding and a violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)