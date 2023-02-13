SEBI Can Deal With Hindenburg Report Fall Out: Centre to SC, Okays Probe Panel

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, on Monday, 13 February, reportedly told the Supreme Court that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is equipped to handle the fallout of the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group of companies.

He also said that the Union Government is willing to constitute a committee to determine whether a modification was required in the regulatory framework to protect Indian investors.

This comes is the aftermath of the Adani-Hindenburg row.