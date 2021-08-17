Will Centre Confirm/Deny it Purchased Pegasus? SC Hears From Solicitor General

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 August has begun its hearing in the petitions before it regarding the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.

At this hearing, the court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether the Centre is willing to file an affidavit clarifying whether it purchased and used Pegasus or not.

"My submission is that whatever we submitted in the last affidavit covers the case," Mehta has told the court. He is now explaining why he believes the Centre does not need to clarify anything further.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with further details from the hearing.)

The Centre had filed an affidavit in the court on 16 August, which said the pleas before the court are based on "conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material (sic)".