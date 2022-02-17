SC Junks HC's Order Staying Haryana Govt's 75% Quota in Private Jobs for Locals

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 February, set aside the interim order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which granted an interim stay on the operation of a law by the Haryana government which provided 75 percent reservation to locals in private sector jobs.
The apex court on Thursday said that the high court had not stated any "sufficient" reasons for passing the interim stay order. It also requested the high court to decide on the matter within four weeks.
Passing the order, the SC stated that there should be no coercive steps against employers under the act in the meantime, LiveLaw reported.
The Haryana government had on 4 February, moved the apex court challenging the Punjab & Haryana High Court's order, which had granted an interim stay on the Haryana government's law.
The Haryana government had notified last year that the law of implementing 75 percent quota for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs 50,000 would come into force from 15 January 2022.
The act provides for reservation of 75 percent in new jobs to local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts, and limited liability partnership firms situated in the state.
