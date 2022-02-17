SC Junks HC's Order Staying Haryana Govt's 75% Quota in Private Jobs for Locals

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, 17 February, set aside the interim order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had granted an interim stay on the operation of a law by the Haryana government providing 75 percent reservation to locals in private sector jobs, reported LiveLaw.

The apex court on Thursday said that the high court had not stated any "sufficient" reasons for passing the interim stay order. It also requested the high court to decide on the matter within four weeks.

Passing the order, the SC stated that there should be no coercive steps against employers under the act in the meantime, LiveLaw reported.