Parties To Publish Candidates' Criminal Records Within 48 Hrs of Selection: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 August, directed that political parties in India must publish any existing criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of their selection, reported LiveLaw.

The object of the judgment is to decriminalise politics.

In doing so, the apex court modified an earlier judgement, which had directed that such information must be published within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks prior to the first date for filing of nominations, whichever is earlier.

On Tuesday, a bench of comprising Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai changed paragraph 4.4 of the judgment dated 13 February 2020, limiting it to 48 hours only. Certain other directions have also been worked in, which are yet to be disclosed, reported LiveLaw.