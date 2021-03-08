Need to Reconsider 50% Cap on Reservation? SC to Hear All States

The Supreme Court of India has decided to hear all states in a case pertaining to the Maratha reservation. The Constitution bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta, and Ravindra Bhat, will also examine whether 50% cap on SC/ST/OBC reservation, as set out in Indra Sawhney case, needs to be reconsidered.
To examine the need for reconsidering the cap on the reservation, the Supreme Court has issued notices to all the states in a petition filed by Jaishree Laxmanrao Patil, challenging the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act (SEBC Act).
The Supreme Court’s decision has come while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the decision of the Bombay High Court, upholding the validity of reservation for Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs in Maharashtra.
During the proceedings, the court was urged by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal to hear all the states, as the issue involved in the present case might impact their power to grant reservation to socially and economically backward classes. This request to hear all the states was also supported by Attorney General KK Venugopal.
While agreeing to issue notices to all the states, the court said:
The 102nd Constitutional amendment, which was inserted in Article 342A, empowers the Central government to notify any class or community as socially and educationally backward class with respect to any state or union territory.
The petitioners challenging the Bombay High Court’s judgment upholding the SEBC Act are aggrieved by the fact that allowing 12% reservation to Marathas will violate the 50% cap on the overall reservation, as established by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney case.
The Act had originally provided for 16% reservation, which was later reduced to 12% by the Bombay High Court. However, the court did not hold the act to be unconstitutional.
As the Supreme Court will now take up this matter on 15 March, it has set out the following questions of law for its consideration:
Published: 08 Mar 2021,04:47 PM IST