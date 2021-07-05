SC Adjourns Ramdev's Petition to Club All FIRs to Next Week

The Supreme Court on Monday, 5 July, adjourned Yoga Guru Ramdev’s plea, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him, to next week.

The SC bench, comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, decided to adjourn the case to scrutinise the video and transcripts of Ramdev’s statements on allopathic cure for COVID, which they received on Sunday night.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, appearing for the Delhi Medical Association, informed the court that they had created a chart with all the statements made by Baba Ramdev.