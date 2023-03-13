SC Refers Plea Seeking Same-Sex Marriage Recognition To Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 March, said that the plea for recognition of same-sex marriages will be heard by a Constitution bench.

In the courtroom: A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimhaand JB Pardiwala listed the hearing on 18 April and added that it will be heard as a Constitutional case.

"We will list for hearing this on April 18, 2023. We invoke Article 145(3) (of the Constitution) and hear this as a constitutional case," the top court said, according to Bar and Bench.

Article 145(3) says that the the minimum number of Judges who are to sit for deciding any case involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of this Constitution, shall be five.