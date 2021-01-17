RTI Applicants Must Disclose Interest in Seeking Info: Delhi HC

This ruling came during a hearing of a petition challenging the decision of the Central information Commission’s refusal to disclose information on appointments made for the Multi-Tasking Staff in the President’s Secretariat.

While RTI applicant Har Kishan sought the information on the appointments, his queries relating to the residential addresses of selected candidates were rejected on grounds of safeguarding privacy.

When the court found out that the petitioner’s daughter was also an applicant for the same position, it said that the non-disclosure of this fact “clearly points to some ulterior motive”.