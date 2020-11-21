Wife Can Seek Information About Husband’s Salary Under RTI: CIC

A woman had made an RTI application in 2018, seeking information on her husband’s tax returns for 2017-2018.

A wife has the right to seek information and know her husband's salary through Right to Information (RTI), observed the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Thursday, 19 November, reported Live Law.

Turning down the denial of a similar plea, the CIC said that the appellant has to be informed about her husband's gross and taxable income and directed the Income Tax department to provide the same in 15 days.