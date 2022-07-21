Sivaji Ganesan Case Is a Reminder of Women's Rights Under Hindu Succession Act

With any inheritance issue, the first question to ask is always the same: did the deceased prepare a will before they died?

When a person prepares a will, they can decide exactly how their properties and other assets will be divided.

If a valid will has been prepared, that is, it was made by the person when they were sound of mind and had followed necessary formalities, including having proper witnesses, there are no guidelines or rules or restrictions that have to be followed.

In such circumstances, the person could bequeath all of their assets to just one child, or a friend, or a charity – the decision is purely theirs.

There is one restriction created by the Hindu personal law when it comes to what a person can put in their will, however. In general, a person cannot in their will specify how their share in the ancestral property of a 'Hindu Undivided Family' is to be distributed after their death.

Every child born into an HUF, gets a share in the property as a 'coparcener' – initially this was only for sons, not daughters, but the law was amended over the years (as will be seen in the section below).

If the coparcener's share in the ancestral property actually devolves to them, for instance, if there is a 'partition' of the property or dissolution of the HUF, then they can include the property in their will. But if not, any bequest in a will would be invalid.

If a person passes away without a will, then they have died intestate. In these circumstances, their self-acquired property will be distributed according to the relevant personal law applicable. For Hindus, this is codified in the Hindu Succession Act.