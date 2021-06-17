R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Files Supplementary Charge Sheet

The Delhi Police on Thursday, 17 June, filed a supplementary charge sheet against Deep Sidhu and others in connection with the Republic Day violence case, news agency PTI reported.
A Delhi court, on the basis of the supplementary charge sheet, stated, “The investigating officer of the case pointed out the names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom the weapon was snatched.”
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Gajendra Singh Nagar, will be passing the order regarding taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet on 19 June, PTI further reported.
Earlier, the Delhi Police, in their charge sheet filed in the month of May, stated that the agreement between the police and the farmer leaders regarding the rally routes was broken by protesters who had a “pre-conceived and well-coordinated” plan.
Among the 16 booked for the vandalism at Red Fort are Iqbal Singh and Deep Sidhu. Sidhu was arrested on 9 February from Karnal in Haryana by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
