Delhi Court Rejects Plea Seeking 4-Day Custody of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi Court on Monday, 19 April, dismissed a plea by the Delhi Police seeking four days police remand of Deep Sidhu, in connection with another FIR registered against him by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alleging damage to the Red Fort monument. However, Sidhu has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

On Saturday, 17 April, Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu had been granted bail by a Delhi Court, which said that the prosecution was trying to make an example of him since he was a public figure, but that this “hazards a failure of justice”, and that his continued detention was an infringement of his right to life and liberty.