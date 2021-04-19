Delhi Court Rejects Plea Seeking 4-Day Custody of Deep Sidhu

A Delhi Court on Monday, 19 April, dismissed a plea by the Delhi Police seeking four days police remand of Deep Sidhu, in connection with another FIR registered against him by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alleging damage to the Red Fort monument. However, Sidhu has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.
On Saturday, 17 April, Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu had been granted bail by a Delhi Court, which said that the prosecution was trying to make an example of him since he was a public figure, but that this “hazards a failure of justice”, and that his continued detention was an infringement of his right to life and liberty.
Today, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar turned down the demand of the Delhi Police seeking police remand for four days.
Sidhu’s advocate Abhishek Gupta argued that since both the FIRs rest on similar allegations, and since Sidhu had already been interrogated by the police in the matter, there was no need for such police remand now.
Gupta further added that the investigating officers were “acting like emperors” and questioned why Sidhu was arrested on Saturday, right after he was granted bail in another FIR, LiveLaw reported.
The court will hear the matter next on 4 May.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.in)
Published: undefined