Remdesivir Allocation: Maha Govt Moves SC Against HC Order

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, June 1, moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court’s order directing the state to create a centralised system for the procurement and allocation of anti-viral drug Remdesivir.
The apex court has tagged the Maharashtra government’s appeal along with the ongoing suo motu case on the nationwide COVID-19 crisis – In Re: Distribution of Essential Supplies and Services During Pandemic.
On May 03, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had directed the Chief Health Secretary of the Maharashtra government to “take steps to centralise the system for the procurement, allocation, and distribution of Remdesivir”.
Further, the court also directed seven manufacturers of Remdesivir in the state to ensure that they supply vials to the state government before catering to individual/pharmacists demands. Manufacturers were also directed to submit their daily production figures to the nodal officer and the state commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
The Maharashtra FDA Commissioner had informed the court during the proceedings that despite the state’s “best efforts”, there was a shortfall of 1,43,034 vials as of May 01. He had further informed the court that the Disaster Management Department had issued an expression of interest for 10 lakh vials.
Noting that the time had come for centralised procurement of the vials, the court said:
