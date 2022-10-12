'Chronicle of a Death Foretold': PUDR Condemns the Death of Altaf Ahmad Shah

Altaf Ahmad Shah’s death was totally avoidable. Cancer doesn’t develop overnight. His daughter had drawn attention to his advanced diabetes, hypertension, and other comorbidities in May 2020 in the context of the temporary release of prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From August 2022, Shah’s health rapidly worsened. He began to suffer chronic pain.

The Tihar Jail authorities dithered between the Jail hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU), finally shifting him to RMLA in the third week of September when he was already on ventilator.