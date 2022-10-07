'Let Him Die A Free Man': Kashmiri Separatist Leader Altaf Shah's Daughter

The family of separatist Kashmiri leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, who has been imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar jail since 2017 and was recently diagnosed with renal cancer, has appealed for his release so that he can "die as a free man.”

Speaking to The Quint, the 66-year-old's daughter Ruwa Shah said that she doesn’t want to see him pass away as a prisoner. “We know these are his final days. He is on a ventilator and is critical. But the worst part is that he is still not a free man. This was always his biggest concern since being jailed, that he will die a prisoner. We appeal to the courts to free a dying man and grant him bail on humanitarian grounds,” Ruwa said.

After several days of public appeals to shift Shah to AIIMS for his cancer treatment, the Delhi High Court on Monday, 3 October passed an order stating that Shah must be admitted to the hospital.